Storm Chances Pop-Up Each Day
After a 15 day stretch with no rain, we are welcoming our daily chances for pop-up storms, starting Tuesday. We will see quiet weather each day during the mid-day, warming us well into the middle 80s, creating an unstable atmosphere. This will help fuel afternoon & evening storm chances, which will be the trend Tuesday through the weekend. Severe weather won’t be a big issue locally, however a few storms may have strong wind at times & the possibility for hail, on top of pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning.