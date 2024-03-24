Still some snow ahead, switching to rain late

Some of us still have some more snowfall ahead on Sunday, mostly in southern Minnesota. Northern Iowans will get the swap from snow to rain first. By midnight Monday, we are all getting rain. With some of us getting a rain and snow mix earlier than expected, it will make driving “a little easier.” However, limited visibility will persist from heavy snowfall and blowing snow. Once rain becomes more prevalent, this challenge will gradually disappear

Rain continues into the Monday morning snow. This will slush on roads in spots, so give yourself some extra time. Rural areas and open areas will be most prone to impacts, but they will not be on the level of driving Sunday afternoon. An Alert Day will not be necessary after Sunday.

While Monday mostly features showers, during the afternoon some thunderstorms are expected to develop. These storms could potentially feature small hail and are expected to have, at least, breezy winds. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, but it’s unlikely that actually takes place.

Finally on Tuesday, a cold front passes through around sunrise. Temperatures will drop the rest of the day on Tuesday. There is a smaller, but still very plausible, chance for a rain and snow mix here, but impacts are expected to be much less than Sunday.

With temperatures topping out in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s across our area on Monday, that will also speed up the process of melting our snow.