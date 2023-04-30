Still Chilly for This Time of Year, Warmth Coming

Outside of some isolated sprinkles the rest of Sunday, we are looking to stay fairly dry going forward for the next several days. This will be very helpful for farmers in getting rid of excess moisture, especially with warmer weather on the way.

A gusty northwesterly breeze will last for the next couple days. It will keep us from seeing warmer weather despite clearing skies heading into the middle of the work week. Also over the next couple days, we will see clouds clear out slowly over the next couple days as well.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the warmest days in the upcoming forecast. After Sunday, our next best chance for rain will be Friday with some isolated showers possible locally.