Steady Rain Holds Off For A While
We are going to see a few showers try to pop-up Tuesday & Wednesday afternoons, thanks to the daytime heating. These chances however, are going to be battling pretty stable air, thanks to high pressure throughout the area. Overall, the chance for a steady, light rain, will be increasing as we head into & through Thursday, as our next weather-maker brings a cold front in & through the area. This will not only bring another quarter to a half of an inch of rain, but also a brief cool-down Thursday into Friday. Any thunderstorms out of this round will remain well-below severe criteria.