Staying Soggy & Stormy This Weekend
The unsettled weather will stay in place this weekend, Saturday especially, with occasional showers & storms likely throughout the day. Rain chances will continue into early Sunday morning, with a drying trend expected the afternoon & evening. Please remember, even if the storm isn’t severe, when thunder roars, head indoors! Keep that watchful eye to the sky, the radar, & the Weather First Forecast this weekend, especially all of the anglers heading out to our area lakes Saturday. Mother’s Day is trending to be soggy, especially early for mom, making it a great day to make her breakfast in bed.