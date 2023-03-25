Staying Mild, Mostly Dry

The rest of Saturday is expected to be beautiful with highs just a couple degrees colder than what we saw Friday. After a sunny Saturday, Temperatures drop back into the upper-20s and low-30s overnight with highs on Sunday reaching the upper-30s and low-40s. Clouds return in the forecast Sunday.

There is an isolated chance for a rain/snow mix around midday Sunday, but we will mostly likely see this activity miss off to our south and east altogether.

Temperatures are steady in the upper-30s through the low-40s all week for highs. Outside of the isolated mix chance Sunday, we stay fairly dry through the middle of the upcoming week. A rain/snow mix chance pops up towards the end of the week. It’s too early to tell accumulations or impacts here.