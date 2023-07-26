Staying Hot & Humid
We are keeping the heat & humidity in place as we wrap up the week, possibly breaking a few record high temperatures Thursday especially, which is trending to be the hottest day of the week. Please remember to stay cool & safe, drink plenty of water or any beverage with electrolytes. Limit your time outside, and if you have to be out in this heat & humidity, be sure to take frequent water & cool-down breaks. Limit time outside for your pets as well, and NEVER leave a pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time in heat like this! And lastly, listen to your body! Do not over-do it when it becomes this hot!