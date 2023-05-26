Staying Dry For The Holiday Weekend

The forecast trend continues to show a dry scenario shaping up for the Weather First Area, not only for our Friday, but through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Temperatures are back in the middle to upper 70s today, with the warming trend continuing into & through the holiday weekend as well. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s starting Saturday, with middle to upper 80s continuing through next week. Our average high this time of the year should be closer to 72°!

Rain chances are lacking during this stretch, with a few pop-up showers/t-storms possible Tuesday – Thursday of next week. Those chances don’t appear to be anything significant at this point, but we will take what we can get, as the last measurable rain for the area fell on May 14!