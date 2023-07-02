Stay Alert Late 4th of July

Any events taking place before dinner should not bring much trouble, but after dinner and around when most people launch fireworks late at night is where the trouble brews up. This will be the best opportunity we have for strong to severe storms in our area, with large hail and high winds being the biggest threats. It is not expected to be the biggest severe threat we’ve had the last few years, but the timing of it with 4th of July festivities going on during this time is why the Alert Day was added.

The timing of the storms will play a role. Chances for severe weather are higher if storms arrive during the early evening as opposed to closer to midnight since we will have more energy to help fuel the storms compared to after dark. Although, severe weather cannot be ruled out at either time.