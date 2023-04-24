Starting The Week Dry, Ending Soggy

We are going to hang onto a few flurries throughout the first half of the day today. Not much, if any, is expected in regards to snowfall accumulation, just the unwanted snowflake now & then. Clouds will gradually clear, with highs only in the upper 40s to the lower 50s, about 10° cooler than normal today.

We will keep the first half of the week dry, with mid to upper 50s expected for highs by Thursday. Thursday is also the day we start to see rain return to the area. This will be day one of a four day light soak for the area.

Friday & Saturday are trending to be the soggiest during this stretch, with the Weather First Area picking up a new 1-2″ of rainfall by Sunday evening. Long story short, even though it is a little chilly at times, enjoy the first half dry weather while it is here!