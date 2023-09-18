Starting Sunny, A Few Late-Day Showers Possible

We are trending sunny & comfortable once again today, as highs are back in the middle 70s. Late day clouds will move in, giving way to a few isolated showers later this evening & overnight. A few more showers will carry over into Tuesday morning, before clearing out Tuesday afternoon, with highs nearing 80°.

A little more rain is possible later Wednesday into early Thursday. Just like the rain chance this evening into Tuesday, not much is expected out of this chance. A better opportunity for a light soak holds off until Friday & the weekend.

80s return for highs once again Wednesday, with this trend lasting for the rest of the week. Numbers like this will be pushing 10° above average for this time of the year, but they won’t last too long. More rain expected through the weekend will drop our temperatures back down into the lower & middle 70s Saturday & Sunday.