St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

Compared to where we have been the past week or so, St. Patrick’s Day is trending colder. Highs will top out in the 30s for all communities. If we get clearing earlier in the day than we got on Saturday, temperatures will increase a few degrees beyond what is forecasted.

Winds will remain gusty. With colder air temperatures means the return of the Wind Chill Woes. Wind Chills will be in the teens for a good part of the afternoon. With how dry the air will be in addition to the winds and the cooler temperatures, lotion will help a lot.