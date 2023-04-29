Sprinkles, Some Flurries, Then Sunshine Later

The rest of Saturday features some scattered light showers before a band of rain and snow moves in early Sunday. We could see a few slick spots on roads from the early Sunday morning snow, but major impacts are not expected.

Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs heading into the work week, but the sun peaks back out by Tuesday. Air temperatures will not get below the 30s, but winds will be gusty. This will make Sunday and Monday morning both chilly. From there, temperatures jump, with Wednesday bringing highs around 70°F and being the best day of the week to get outdoors.

Outside of the scattered sprinkles and flurries through midday Sunday, we are looking mostly dry for the majority of the week. Eyes are on some potential rain in the forecast just before next weekend.