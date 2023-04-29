Sprinkles and Flurries on Sunday
After some showers moved through the area Friday and Saturday, a break comes in the action before more showers pop up early Sunday. Both rain and snow showers will be possible early. The farther east and north you are, the more likely you are to see both rain and snow. Travel impacts are not expected to be a factor due to how little snow we are expecting. However, dirt roads especially could have a couple slick spots here and there. Any snow accumulations would be on elevated surfaces, but they won’t last with warmer weather heading into the work week.