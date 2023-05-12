Spotty Showers Early Friday

Don’t forget the umbrellas before you head into work again this morning. Thankfully, it won’t be anything near the 1-5″ of rain the area saw Thursday! But the rain will be with us through the morning, with a few rumbles of thunder anticipated at times as well. Highs are back in the lower & middle 70s.

A few storms will be possible again overnight-early Saturday morning, with the better opportunity for storms Saturday late afternoon/evening. A few strong storms will be possible during this timeframe, especially along and south of I-90, as we get enough of a break mid-day Saturday to help destabilize the atmosphere for the evening’s storms. Large hail & damaging wind will be the primary severe threat, along with frequent lightning & pockets of heavy rain at times. Please keep a watchful eye to the sky & the forecast for all of those taking part in the MN Governor’s Fishing Opener, as well as the Letter Carrier’s Food Drive Saturday!

Showers will carry over into Sunday (Mother’s Day), along with a few t-storms. The rain will slowly be wrapping up throughout Sunday, as high pressure moves in from the west. The early clouds and rain however, will cool highs from the low/mid 70s Saturday, down to the low/mid 60s Sunday. Dry & comfortable weather looks to return next week, as highs also return to the lower 70s.