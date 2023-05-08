Soggy Weekend Looks to Rain on Events
Coming up this weekend, we have a multitude of events taking place. On Friday is the beginning of the Med City Marathon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the forecast. Saturday is the opening of fishing season in Minnesota, and rain is expected to continue. Finally on Sunday is Mother’s Day, and showers are currently in the forecast earlier in the day at the very least. Currently, severe weather is not expected over the weekend, but events could be moved around if these storms remain in the forecast for this weekend.