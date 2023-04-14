Soggy weekend brings rain/snow

There’s plenty of rain on the way Saturday into Sunday. Some snow mixes in too. With melting snow included, we’re calling for around 3/4″ to 1″ of precipitation. It’s not a steady rain. There will be breaks. One of the more prominent breaks looks to be in the middle of Saturday.

Snowflakes begin to mix in during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Everything prior will be rain.

Best opportunities will be overnight into early Saturday and again into the evening/overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.