Soggy Weather Returns

The Weather First Team continues to track our next round of rain moving in & through the area Friday-early Monday morning. A few sprinkles/very light rain showers will be possible with the clouds throughout Thursday, however the better chance for a more widespread rain will return the second half of Friday, lasting on & off throughout the day Saturday & into/through most of Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, we’ll see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain very early in the morning, with that trend also the case for early Monday morning. Don’t expect much, if anything, in regards to snowfall potential, as most of this storm will stay all-rain. Rainfall totals by Monday afternoon/evening will be in the 1/2 to 3/4″ for the 4-day totals. A few may see closer to an inch or just over the one inch mark in their rain gauges.