Soggy Thursday, Snowy Friday?
The slow-moving system will keep the rain showers (& some thunder) in place for Thursday, followed up by a few late-day snow showers Friday (boo!). We’ve already picked up around a half of an inch to an inch and a half (if not more for some) in terms of rainfall, with another half to three-quarters of an inch on the way for Thursday. As mentioned, we will see a few snowflakes fly for Friday, but aside from a dusting in the grassy & elevated areas. Impacts to the travel scene aren’t expected, even with the little snow on the way Friday.