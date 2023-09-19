Soggy Stretch This Weekend
We are tracking a decent chance at a steady & possibly soaking rain for the weekend. Showers & storms will rumble through on Friday, in an on & off fashion. The steady, soaking rain potential will hold off until Friday night – Saturday afternoon. Organized, widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely for this round of storms, however a strong storm or two will be possible. While this won’t completely wash away our drought or precipitation deficit for the year-to-date totals, this rain chance could help the cause little by little.