Soggy & Stormy Stretch Stays Put
We are tracking daily chances for showers & storms Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Early showers will clear out by Friday afternoon, with storms trying to squeeze in from the SW Friday night-early Saturday morning. It’s Saturday afternoon & evening we are a little more concerned with the potential for strong to severe storms, especially along & south of I-90. Damaging wind & large hail look to be the primary threats, however, with higher humidity levels, we will be watching out for the heavy rain threat. This isn’t the greatest news for those with the wet basements & businesses, following Thursday’s very heavy rain. Showers & a few rumbles of thunder will spill over into Mother’s Day morning, with the rest of mom’s special day trying to dry up as we head into the afternoon & evening.