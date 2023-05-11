Soggy & Stormy Stretch Has Started

We are going to hang onto the daily chances for showers and storms as we go through the rest of the workweek, and through the weekend. Mid-day breaks from the storms are expected both Thursday & Friday, with storm chances returning both Thursday & Friday nights. On & off storms are looking likely throughout the day on Saturday, not the greatest news for the MN Fishing Opener, with showers lasting into and through the first half of Mother’s Day. As far as severe weather chances go, that threat will be greatest south of I-90 locally, continuing to increasing the farther south into Iowa you go. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out Friday & Saturday, but again those chance will be greatest locally across northern Iowa.