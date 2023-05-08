Soggy Second Half Expected
After starting out a little gloomy & soggy Monday morning, the area will see a nice dry spell heading into & through the middle of the week. Rain will return though as we wrap up the week Friday, with scattered showers expected. The shower & even thunderstorm chance will continue through the weekend. Keep this in mind if you are taking mom out fishing this weekend. Saturday is the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener (in Mankato), and it’s looking soggy & stormy at times. Same goes for Sunday, Mother’s Day, however we will see a few breaks in the rain both days.