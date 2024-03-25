Soggy Monday with on and off rain

The week is off to a soggy start as rain will continue on and off throughout the day on Monday.

The same storm system that brought snow to the area on Sunday will continue to approach the area from the south and overspread precipitation through the Weather First area.

Temperatures will be warm enough for rain as highs climb into the 40s for most, however parts of north Iowa may sneak into the 50s.

There is also a low-end threat for a strong thunderstorm in portions of north Iowa Monday afternoon and evening. The caveat being if clouds can clear allowing for some sunshine to increase instability. The main threats would be hail and wind. The higher threat will be further south into Iowa.

It’ll be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times. The wind will lighten later this evening.