Soggy couple of days ends with snowflakes

Don’t worry about that last little nugget, we won’t see accumulation. Most of the focus will be on rain and how much we’ll see. In the two day stretch we’ll see three distinct waves of rain that will amount to 1-2″ in the gauge.

The first round is overnight into Wednesday morning with a cluster of showers and embedded t-storms. After a mid-day break, a few rumblers return after 7 PM. Severe weather looks to stay south of a warm front that never fully makes it into the area. A stray storm may yield some hail, but it’ll be a difficult prospect to reach severe limits locally. After another early round of rain Thursday, we’ll see a drier pocket develop into Friday morning.

Friday mid-day is where we’ll start to see a few showers mixed with snow. No accumulation will result from this, but it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures remain cool for the rest of the weekend.