The whole weekend is damp. It’s a bit breezy and ultimately the temps will be limited due to lack of sunshine. On Mother’s Day itself, it’s the coolest of the stretch ahead. Highs reach the low to mid 60s. Showers take over the morning before some second half sunshine. A breezy east wind should round out the weekend too.

Sorry moms. We love you. But you may be best finding something inside to do on your special day.