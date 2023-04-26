Soaking Up More Sunshine Today

We are back to normal for highs, or very close to it, with the upper 50s & lower 60s can be expected this afternoon. In fact, 60° is the average high for today. Another sun-filled day is expected, with the wind remaining light, but coming more out of the SW.

Rain remains in the forecast for the end of the week & the upcoming weekend, however it is not looking as soggy now, as it did in the previous model runs. In fact, we’ve even delayed the steady rain chances until the second half of Friday now, with a sprinkle or two possible Thursday.

Having said that, a slow-moving storm system will advance through our area, and nearly stall out over the Great Lakes region over the weekend. This will keep the shower chances in place Friday through Monday. We will see some breaks in the rain during this time, with upwards of a half of an inch to three quarters of an inch for total rainfall over the four-day stretch. We will have the potential to mix in a few snowflakes Sunday & Monday mornings as well, as temperatures continue to cool to the lower & middle 30s each morning.