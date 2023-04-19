Soaking Rain Through Thursday
Moderate rain will accompany the t-storms Wednesday, Wednesday night, & early on Thursday. A few t-storms will be common during this time, with a strong storm or two possible Wednesday evening. The overall better threat for severe storms will be to the S/SW of the Weather First Area, however a strong storm or two, with wind & hail threats, can’t be ruled out, especially across northern Iowa. When the rain is finally over, 1-2″ will be in the area rain gauges for a two-day total by Thursday afternoon!