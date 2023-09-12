Soaking Rain Continues To Hold Off
It is very well known by now that we really need a good soaking rain. We are just over 61% of the way to our yearly average total for precipitation, however we are over 75% of the way through 2023. In fact, our year-to-date rainfall total is down nearly 5.75″! Even with a few showers on Tuesday, and a few scattered storms on Friday, no major soakers are on the way. That means we are likely going to see an expansion of the drought, for the worse, throughout the area this week.