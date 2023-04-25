Soak Up The Sunshine!

Get out and enjoy the next two sunny days, as a soggy end to the week & weekend remains on track.

Having said that, highs are slowly warming to the lower 50s today & the upper 50s by Wednesday. 60s will be possible by the end of the week, but that’s when the first rounds of rain are moving in & through the area.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are looking likely, especially Thursday afternoon, with the steady, light soaking rain still expected for Friday. Our second system slides through Saturday-Monday, bringing with it both rain, and possibly a few snow showers during the cooler times Sunday & early Monday mornings, as temps cool into the lower 30s.