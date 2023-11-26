Snow wraps up, getting even colder

Snow has lightened up compared to what we experienced Sunday morning and early afternoon. Snow chances will continue to dwindle the rest of the day.

Winds will shift out of the northwest, and skies will clear out overnight. Both of these will allow us to get back to another cold morning similar to what we had during the second half of last week. Air temperatures on Monday will dip as low as the low teens. Tuesday morning is where we have the coldest temperatures. Lows are aiming for dropping into single digits, and the wind chill both mornings could very well end up being sub-zero.

By the end of the upcoming week, we are back up into the upper-30s and low-40s for highs. A couple snow showers seem possible about a week out, but we are looking dry until then after any leftover snow showers from this weekend clear out.