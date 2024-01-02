Snow Update next week

There is still plenty of uncertainty around how this system will impact us. One of these factors will play a huge role.

If the center of low pressure stays way south and moves northeast more gradually, that will limit our snowfall to another light round. It could even leave some of us without snowfall.

If the center of low pressure takes a sudden turn to the northeast, then the heavier snowfall totals are more likely to take place closer to our area (and we could also see some higher totals).

If the second scenario were to play out, we could see some communities get their highest totals they have gotten all season.

Behind this system is when we will finally cool off and feel more like Winter by our standards.