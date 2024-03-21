Snow Thursday night through early Friday, another bout of snow Sunday

Now that spring is officially here, we’ve got an active weather pattern on deck to offer up some much needed moisture! The timing of the first system will slow things down for travelers early Friday, and another system looks to deliver more snow Sunday through Sunday night. This one-two punch is going to affect roads across the region.

Some snow will begin falling in pockets Thursday evening, but the greatest impact from this clipper will be after Midnight Thursday night until around 6am Friday morning. There will still be some light snow lingering through Friday morning, but the heaviest will fall between 3am-6am. Snow will lower visibility and make for slippery conditions. Drier air will move in later Friday, improving conditions quickly.

Another, larger storm system will move in Sunday, starting between 6am-10am. This one is a powerhouse of a storm system, and will contain a lot more moisture with it. Snow will fall through Sunday, and warmer air will be pulled into the system starting Sunday night into Monday morning. This will make for mainly rain through Monday. Be sure to get after that snow on your driveways and sidewalks before it gets weighed down with rain!