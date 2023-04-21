Snow showers continue into Saturday

Light snow showers will come and go through Saturday. With a bit of a break during the overnight. That said, a bit of a dusting is possible in the colder periods. It will not rise to the occasion to cause any issues on the travel scene.

We’re still breezy. Chilly too. Highs are confined to the upper 30s to about 40 on Saturday. That gusty breeze persists, reaching 25-30 mph out of the northwest.

Temperatures do start to bounce back next week. We’ll hit highs well into the 50s. A generally dry start to the week should end with some rain on next Friday.