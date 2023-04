Along and north of I-90, we saw anywhere from 3-6″ of snow, with the highest totals mostly up along Highway-14. South of the border, snow lightened up closer to daybreak. That and the warmer weather melting some snow on contact prevented snow from being more of a factor in northern Iowa.

Roads will be in better shape going forward as almost all main roads are back to seasonal conditions. Snow will continue to melt the rest of the weekend with even warmer weather ahead.