Snow possible early next week

A strong storm system will track through the lower Mississippi River Valley area early next week which may bring some snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area.

There is still high uncertainty on the exact track of the storm as its energy is still over the Pacific and hundreds of miles away. Once the storm makes it ashore off the west coast on Saturday, there will be better data and clearer idea of the storm track and potential impacts, if any.

The storm is expected to track well south of the area with the heaviest snow also southeast of the local area. However, how far north the storm will track will play a crucial role in if we see snow, how much, or perhaps none at all.

Another system will track through the area on Thursday leading to another chance for snow.