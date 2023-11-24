Snow may affect travel this weekend
To be clear, snow will impact travelers in parts of the country this weekend, especially in southern Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The question mark is locally. It is looking like there will at least be some slick spots and lowered visibility at times from Saturday night through Sunday. It’s not going to be a lot of snow, but there will be enough in a short window of time, combined with a strong wind. Most importantly, be aware of what’s to come this weekend if you’re hitting the roads anytime late Saturday through Sunday.