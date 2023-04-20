Snow in the wind

Snow returns Friday afternoon and extends into early Saturday morning. These spotty snow showers will bring bursts of light snow back to the region. A few raindrops are possible at the early onset of this activity too. Snowflakes will be strewn by the strong west breeze.

During the day on Friday, we won’t see any impact. After dark, the situation will be a bit more favorable to see something stick on the grass or elevated surfaces.

Given the intensity we’re looking at, significant impacts on the travel scene are not expected. In fact, most locations won’t have any impacts at all with only a dusting in the works.