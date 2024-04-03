Snow, strong winds Wednesday followed by dry, seasonal weather into weekend

The storm system that has gripped the Weather First area since Monday will slowly be pulling away on Wednesday with snow showers continuing through the day.

Snow, may mix with rain at times, will begin to wind down Wednesday evening. Additional snow accumulations of around one inch or less is possible and mainly on grassy, elevated surfaces. However, any strong snow bands that develop could make for some slushy and slick roads.

The wind will also ramp up with gusts up to 45 mph at times leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility especially in open and rural areas. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 10:00 PM for the entire Weather First area.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s area wide.

Dry weather moves in on Thursday and continuing through Saturday before rain arrives ahead of the next system on Sunday.

Temperatures will moderate into the 40s on Thursday and Friday and 50s on Saturday before cooling down back to the 40s on Sunday.