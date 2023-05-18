Smoky at the surface

Widely scattered rain exits the area by 8 PM with quiet conditions after. It doesn’t mean we don’t have things to talk about though. Let’s talk about that smoke taking over. It’s working its way down to the surface following a cold front charging through. You’ll notice hazardous air quality, lowered visibility to about 1-3 miles and you may even be able to smell the burning too. This haziness should continue into Friday at the surface.

Above, clouds quickly build in after a couple hours of sunlight early on Friday. A generally cool and breezy day unfolds. Highs will make the upper 50s to about 60 with a breezy northwest wind gusting 25 mph.

Temperatures recoil for the weekend. Highs reach 70 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday. The upper level haze does look to return too after the surface clears up briefly. Next week has highs generally targeting 80°.