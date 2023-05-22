Smoke lowering air quality again

Air quality continues to be impacted by wild fire smoke streaming in from Canada. Much of it has been elevated but some of those polluting particulates are making their way to the surface. The air quality is in the Moderate to Poor range. Those with respiratory illness may notice the impacts of this lowered air quality.

Air Quality Alerts are in place for Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon. No such Alert is in place for Iowa. Although, the discernable differences between the two states will be minimal.

In the end, we’ll deal with smoke, elevated in nature through Thursday before getting a batch of clearer air in.