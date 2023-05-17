Smoke leaves late this week

Smoke continues to fill the sky. Air quality continues to be a bit more poor. There are areas with moderately unhealthy air at the surface. Although, clearly most of the smoke is elevated.

You’ll notice the smoke once again on Thursday. A cold front in the afternoon will look to help churn some of this smoke to the surface once again. So take note as it passes through in the day’s second half. Those susceptible to hazardous air may find some difficulties. Ultimately the cold front is a good thing. A break in the smoke is expected on Friday, although we’ll find ourselves under clouds anyway. As sunshine returns Saturday, you’ll notice a sky that is more blue.

Smoke may return into next week as the upper air pattern will still be favorable to lift the smoke our way from western Canada.