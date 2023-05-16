Smoke hangs out through Thursday

While it may not be up to the vigor of the haze experienced on Tuesday afternoon, smoke will remain in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday. You’ll likely notice the haze when you’re outside. So far, most of the pollutants have remained elevated.

Smoke is stemming from fires in SW Canada primarily. The plume of smoke has been steadily rounding north and then down into the Midwest over the last 24 hours. Until the pattern changes, we’ll see impacts from the smoke.

A sweeping cold front late Thursday should see improvements behind it as we kick in an airmass that doesn’t see air originate from SW Canada.