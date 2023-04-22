Slowly Warming Up Going Forward

We still could see a couple rain or snow showers locally through early Sunday morning, but they would be isolated at best. Most of us will not see anymore activity, and none of us will see any impacts.

Temperatures get slowly warmer going forward. We’re back in the 40s Sunday and then into the 50s again once we’re into the work week. Skies will clear up during the work week too, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking to be the best days overall.

Our next widespread chances for rain will be Friday and next weekend. It’s still about a week out, so it’s too early to tell any estimated totals. Severe weather is not currently in the forecast at this time.