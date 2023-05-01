Slowly Warming This Week

We had quite the rollercoaster in the world of weather wrapping up April last week! We are slowly seeing our temperatures improve from what we saw over the weekend, as highs return to the lower & middle 50s Monday. Look for the mid 50s, with more sunshine by Tuesday.

Lower 60s is where we should be for highs this time of the year, so even though we are starting the week & the month of May out 10° below-average, we are going to be making up for that by Wednesday, as highs push 70°, if not the upper 60s.

This mid-week warm-up will stay put through the weekend, however temperatures will slip back to the lower 60s by Friday, as a lone rain chance for the week moves in Thursday-early Friday. Don’t expect much rainfall out of these on & off showers, with most of it falling Thursday. After that we will hold off on the precipitation until later Sunday evening/night.