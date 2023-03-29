Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Tonight

It’ll come in handy with severe weather expected on Friday afternoon. Tonight is another training class to become a Storm Spotter. Storm spotters are crucial to the storm tracking process. Spotters provide real-time reports to meteorologists and emergency personnel when severe weather is unfolding. It is at these meeting where you’ll learn about severe weather and thunderstorm aspects to safely observe the storms and the report relay process.

The meeting is at the Empire Events Center in Rochester. It begins at 6:30 and you can plan on spending a couple hours in the meeting. It is open to the public and is free. This is a great opportunity for weather enthusiasts to volunteer and serve the community.