Showers with some pesky snowflakes

Showers continue over the weekend. The second part of Saturday holds the rain vs the morning. On Sunday, showers can be found most all of the day, but the best coverage hugs the east.

Amounts won’t be staggering, less than 1/4″ from here on out.

Sunday is really the day to watch. Snowflakes in particular. The final day of April may see them mix in during the colder periods in the morning and again late Sunday night. Don’t worry though. Accumulations don’t appear all too probable given the lack of intensity and warm surroundings. However, it will leave many saying ‘enough already’.