Showers Saturday, but not a washout

Good news: rain is likely, at least in the afternoon Saturday, and some of us may see a good downpour from it once showers and storms pop up. The even better news (for you parents out there hosting grad parties) is that if you do get rained on, it won’t linger over you the entire day. Have an indoor backup plan ready and carry on with your day. We could really use the rain, and I’m hopeful it will be more than just some car-dirtying drops for most of us.

A Canadian cold front (more like “cool” front) pushes through tomorrow night, which is the focus for our rain chances, and it will deliver slightly cooler air and a gusty wind Sunday. Showers will wrap up Sunday morning, and clouds will decrease through the day Sunday. Wind gusts will be stronger in the late morning to early afternoon and back off through the day. For the first time this month, temperatures should run a little below “normal” on Sunday and Monday before warming back up next week. Have a great weekend!