Cooler, breezy Thursday with scattered showers

After a quiet few days, rain showers will be scattered about the area through the day along with breezy winds making for a cooler day ahead.

Energy from a system passing through will lead to on-and-off again rain showers on scattered basis throughout the day. A thunderstorm is even possible with heavier downpours during the afternoon and evening.

Any lingering showers will end late in the evening to early overnight hours.

The wind will be a bit blustery at times with gusts near 25 mph at times.

The clouds and threat of rain will keep temperatures cool, but still a little above average with highs in the 50s.