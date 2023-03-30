Severe Storms Likely Friday
Our first round of severe weather for the 2023 season will be rumbling through Friday afternoon & evening. The overall better threat for severe storms remains to the south of the area, throughout east-central Iowa, however a few strong to severe storms do look favorable for our area, especially south of I-90. Timing will be from 2-8 PM, with large hail, damaging wind, and even a few tornadoes possible. On top of that, heavy rain, with an inch or more for total rainfall can be expected through Friday evening.